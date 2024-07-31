David de Gea needs to decide what's more important: Getting his football career back on track or merely earning massive money?

The Spaniard has been out of the game for more than a year, but seems to think he should still be able to demand megabucks

David de Gea has given no interviews since leaving Manchester United, even though he must have plenty to say. His media blackout is reportedly out of respect for the club where he spent 12 years, though the goalkeeper has continued to use social media during his hiatus from the game, and he has been indulging his habit of making cryptic posts.

The Spaniard dropped a yawning emoji last year when rumours about him leaving United began to circle. A couple of days before he confirmed his departure from the Red Devils, he had posted a juggling emoji, hinting he was weighing up his options.

He dropped his latest teasing message earlier this month, posting an hour glass emoji. Users instantly presumed this was a sign he was about to announce his next move. And sure enough, a week later reports emerged that he was in discussions with Genoa.

The Serie A club’s fans quickly flocked to his Instagram post and urged him to complete a move to their club. But just a day later, it emerged that Genoa were looking at alternative targets as De Gea’s wage demands were too high. The episode begged the obvious question: does De Gea really want to return to football, or is he only interested in money?