Revealed: How much Daniel Levy will have to pay to sack Ange Postecoglou if Tottenham chairman decides to axe Europa League winner after 17th-placed finish

A. PostecoglouTottenhamPremier LeagueEuropa League

Tottenham Hotspur are considering parting ways with Ange Postecoglou this summer, and it has now been revealed how much that could cost the club.

  • Spurs could part ways with Postecoglou
  • Termination could cost Spurs around £4 million ($5m)
  • Cost could go up to £10m ($13.5m) for Europa League winners
