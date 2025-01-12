The Dani Olmo registration row, Vinicius versus Lamine Yamal & the Liga title race - Why Real Madrid and Barcelona's latest Clasico is about so much more than the Spanish Super Cup

A meaningless trophy has taken on greater significance than usual due to a legal dispute that threatens to tear Spanish football apart

The Spanish Super Cup has lost an awful lot of its appeal over the past few years. Truth be told, it never had much to begin with. Even when it was still staged in Spain, it was little more than a glorified friendly serving as a curtain-raiser for the coming campaign, a meeting of the previous season's league and cup winners. An awful lot of fans were still on holiday when the two-legged tie was played - and that didn't bother them one bit. It was a pretty inconsequential encounter.

Since 2020, though, the Super Cup has become a source of irritation and embarrassment. The move to mid-season and Saudi Arabia has not gone over well with coaches (no matter what they might say publicly) due to football's already congested and draining fixture list, while the vast majority of fans have even less interest than before in what is a blatant and shameless money-making exercise.

Sunday's Super Cup final is different, though. Sunday's Super Cup final is a game everyone wants to watch and it has the potential to be one of the most engaging, exciting and explosive Clasico clashes in recent history...