This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Revealed: Real Madrid's surprising stance on the Dani Olmo case as Barcelona face legal fight after dramatically failing to register €60m summer signing Barcelona D. Olmo Transfers LaLiga Real Madrid Real Madrid have made their stance clear on the Dani Olmo case as Barcelona face legal fight. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real's stance on the Olmo case revealed

Won't oppose Barcelona

Catalan giants set to initiate legal battle Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱