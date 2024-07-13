Spain star Dani Olmo reveals determination to extend Harry Kane trophy 'curse' in Euro 2024 final against England after denting Bayern Munich striker's hopes in the Bundesliga
Dani Olmo is determined to extend Harry Kane's trophy "curse" in the Euro 2024 final after denting the Bayern Munich striker's hopes in Germany.
- Olmo warned Kane ahead of the Euro final
- Determied to beat England in the summit clash
- Had scored a hat-trick against Bayern in the German Super Cup