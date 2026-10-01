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Saudi switch, European dream! Summerville vows to conquer continent after impressing boss Xavi
Summerville aims for European summit despite Al-Hilal transfer
Netherlands forward Crysencio Summerville declared his ambition to establish himself among Europe's elite attackers while continuing his fine international form under head coach Xavi Hernandez. The former West Ham United winger raised eyebrows by moving to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal despite interest from top European clubs.
Summerville made his senior international debut during World Cup preparations and has featured in every matchday squad since.
He won the pivotal penalty that set up Mexx Meerdink's opening goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Serbia in Belgrade.
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Xavi lauds winger's intensity and match-winning capabilities
Xavi offered glowing praise for Summerville's work rate and tactical flexibility, highlighting the attacker's capacity to threaten in behind or receive the ball at his feet. The Dutch head coach asserted that Summerville possesses every quality required to reach the pinnacle of international football.
Summerville welcomed Xavi's transparent managerial style while revealing he works closely with assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.
"He is a very good player in terms of intensity, capacity to work hard, and help the team," Xavi stated. "Individually, he has the capabilities to make a difference. He can be a top player with his ambition and passion. He has all the capabilities to become a very great player."
Forward outlines long-term plan with personal trainer
Working alongside personal trainer Ivandro Monteiro, Summerville confirmed that becoming one of Europe's elite attackers remains the central objective of his career plan. The Rotterdam-born forward explained that self-belief has driven his rapid rise at international level.
Summerville acknowledged that financial factors influenced his summer transfer to Al-Hilal, but stressed that his sporting ambitions remain unchanged.
"I have big ambitions," Summerville stated. "My personal trainer sees every day how hard I work. We have a plan, and our plan is that one day I will become one of the best attackers in Europe. I have simply always believed in myself and my abilities."
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Netherlands focus on Thessaloniki test against Greece
Summerville and his Oranje team-mates prepare to travel to Thessaloniki to face group leaders Greece at the Toumba Stadium on Thursday evening. The winger aims to deliver goals and assists to help Xavi's side claim top spot in Group 2.
The Netherlands conclude the international window against Serbia in Eindhoven on Sunday.
Summerville targets another impactful starting performance in Greece.
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