Netherlands forward Crysencio Summerville declared his ambition to establish himself among Europe's elite attackers while continuing his fine international form under head coach Xavi Hernandez. The former West Ham United winger raised eyebrows by moving to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal despite interest from top European clubs.

Summerville made his senior international debut during World Cup preparations and has featured in every matchday squad since.

He won the pivotal penalty that set up Mexx Meerdink's opening goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Serbia in Belgrade.