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Croatia WC 26 kits Nike
Renuka Odedra

Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

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Croatia 2026 kits revealed - iconic checks meet retro vibes

Croatia 2026 World Cup kits have landed, and as ever the iconic checkered pattern have ist. 

Croatia kits at NikeShop now

You know the distinctive look of a Croatian kit when you see one, and for the World Cup 2026, Nike have drawn inspiration from a defining moment in the nation’s football history - its iconic 1990 match against the United States. At the time, Croatia was stepping onto the global stage with a new identity and unmistakable pride. 

More than 35 years later, the collection honours that formative era, reconnecting Croatia’s rise as a football nation with the confidence and consistency it carries today. The design reflects continuity, resilience and the enduring strength of Croatian identity.

Here’s everything you need to know about Croatia's 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

More FIFA World Cup 2026 news:

Shop: Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 kits

  • Croatia WC 26 home kit Nike

    Croatia Home Kit

    The home kit reintroduces Croatia’s classic checkered pattern in a smaller, more refined scale, closely referencing the 1990 design while updating it for the modern game. The execution is not a direct replica but rather a faithful reinterpretation that preserves the spirit and visual impact of the original. The result is a home kit that feels instantly recognisable yet contemporary — balancing heritage with performance-led precision and honouring a moment that shaped Croatia’s football story.

    Croatia kits at NikeShop now

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  • Croatia WC 26 away kitNike

    Croatia Away Kit

    The away kit offers a darker, more restrained expression of the same identity. The signature checks are carried over and reimagined in a blue colourway, creating a strong visual contrast while maintaining continuity with the home kit. This darker execution delivers a more composed, authoritative presence, positioning the away kit as a modern counterpart that complements the home kit while standing confidently on its own.

    Croatia kits at NikeShop now

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