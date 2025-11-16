Cristiano Ronaldo sent home by Portugal following red card as Bruno Fernandes claims ex-Man Utd team-mate 'made things more difficult'

However, the Selecao's progression to the 2026 World Cup isn't quite so cut and dry following Thursday's reverse. Troy Parrott bagged a first half brace for the Boys In Green as Ireland made it back-to-back wins to give their play-off hopes a much-needed shot in the arm.

Ireland now face Hungary, who sit one point above Heimir Hallgrimsson's side, on Sunday afternoon needing to win in order to leapfrog the Magyars into second place. Hungary may yet finish first if they win and Portugal lose to Armenia, though even without Ronaldo, that seems unlikely.

The 40-year-old won't be hanging around to watch Portugal's game at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto on Sunday afternoon after the experienced striker was 'released from the national team' according to Portuguese publication A Bola. Ronaldo had put in a sluggish performance up until his dismissal in what proved a frustrating evening for the Portugal captain.

Before the game, Ronaldo had promised to be a 'good boy' upon his return to Ireland, stating: "I really like the fans here. The support they give to their national team is lovely.

"For me, it's a pleasure to play here again, I hope they don't boo me too much tomorrow - I swear that I'm going to try to be a good boy."