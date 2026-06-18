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Cristiano Ronaldo's sister claims Portugal had 'victory stolen' from them after shock World Cup draw with DR Congo
Elma Aveiro claims Portugal were robbed
Ronaldo’s 25 touches against DR Congo marked his lowest-ever total in a full major tournament match, and he extended his scoreless run to 10 consecutive World Cup and Euros appearances. Despite widespread criticism of the Al-Nassr striker's performance, his sister, Elma Aveiro, defended him on Instagram, calling the result unfair to Portugal and emphasising that outsiders fail to understand the intense pressure of the pitch, per RMC.
Sharing a photo of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Elma wrote: "I believe that beginnings are difficult, but endings are good. You are the ones on the field. It’s easy to talk. And besides, having victory stolen in this way, it’s not easy."
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Katia targets collective failure over individual blame
Katia Aveiro also utilised her social platforms to defend her brother, though her critique focused more on the team's overall tactical breakdown. She questioned why the squad seemed to lose its rhythm during the stalemate, pointing to a lack of cohesion among the players rather than placing the burden solely on Ronaldo’s shoulders.
According to Portuguese outlet Record, Katia posted: "As if by magic, they forgot how to pass to each other, recover balls, launch counter-attacks. The game took place from the midfield to the back. Strange, this World Cup. Strange. But let's go. Bad starts, great endings. Until the end."
Henry slams Ronaldo’s 'selfish' positioning
Despite the family support, footballing legends have been less forgiving of Ronaldo’s performance. Former Arsenal icon Thierry Henry was particularly vocal about the 41-year-old’s impact on the team's dynamics. Speaking on Fox Sports, Henry argued that Ronaldo’s desperation to find the net actually hindered Portugal’s offensive flow.
Henry was scathing in his assessment, stating: "Because he absolutely wants to score, he gets in the way of Bruno Fernandes. It’s the team that needs to score, not you." This sentiment was echoed across social media, where fans and pundits alike questioned whether Roberto Martinez’s side is becoming too reliant on a player who has now gone ten consecutive major tournament matches without scoring.
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A goal drought spanning four years
Following this disappointing draw, Portugal will shift their focus to bouncing back in their upcoming fixture against Uzbekistan on June 23, before concluding their Group K campaign with a high-stakes clash against Colombia.
The statistics make for grim reading for the former Manchester United and Real Madrid superstar. One has to look back to the opening match of the 2022 World Cup against Ghana to find Ronaldo’s last goal in a major international competition. The legendary number seven drew blanks throughout the remainder of that tournament and the subsequent European Championship in 2024.
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