Cristiano Ronaldo reunion for Marcus Rashford at Al-Nassr? Saudi Pro League interest in want-away Man Utd forward working on £325,000-a-week contract
Marcus Rashford may be offered the opportunity to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, with Saudi interest shown in the Manchester United star.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England international ready for 'new challenge'
- Would prefer to remain in European football
- Could join CR7 & Co in the Middle East