Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to play for Portugal beyond 2026 World Cup as Al-Nassr star's former Man Utd team-mate makes retirement prediction

Ronaldo is also in the process of chasing down 1,000 career goals. Given how his career has played out to this point, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he reaches that milestone at the 2026 World Cup - potentially even in the final.

Asked if that scenario is written in the stars, Brown said: “It probably is! If you had told him that he is up to that number by the time that he is nearly retired, he would probably have said ‘not sure’. You think about how many years that would take, how many goals per season. It would be unbelievable. There is only one guy that can really do that now, and that’s him. Pele claimed it, but these will all be documented. One day you will be able to watch a three-hour film of him just scoring all his goals - because that’s how long it would take!

“The icing on the cake would be that. It’s going to be hard but they will be one of the favourites. That would be an absolute dream come true, that you have pretty much notched up every single competition that you can imagine when playing at the highest level.”

The World Cup draw will take place on December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. Ronaldo and Co are set to discover their group stage opponents, with a path that leads to ultimate glory at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19, 2026 being mapped out.