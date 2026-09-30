AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal training camp in Denmark after a major fallout with manager Jorge Jesus
Rising tensions in Copenhagen
According to reports from Marca and OneFootball, Ronaldo left the stadium where Portugal are preparing in Copenhagen. This occurred shortly after Jorge Jesus gave a press conference assuring the media that the forward would participate in Wednesday’s session.
Tensions initially sparked during the recent Nations League clash against Norway, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Portugal. Ronaldo remained on the bench for the full 90 minutes while Joao Felix and Goncalo Ramos started. Following the victory, Ronaldo headed directly to the dressing room, visibly frustrated by the situation.
- AFP
Manager admits warm-up mistake
Despite the growing speculation, Jesus initially tried to play down the rift, admitting he mismanaged the situation during the Norway match. "That's where I made a mistake; I should have had him warm up about 15 minutes later. I didn't know what was going to happen, I started watching the game, and I didn't bring him on," Jesus explained.
The manager added that he had originally agreed Ronaldo would not play the first two matches, but his mid-game decision to ask the veteran to warm up unnecessarily fuelled the captain's anger.
FPF intervention and asserting authority
The situation became so delicate that Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca held an emergency meeting with both men. Jesus insisted Ronaldo had not mutinied, stating: "He didn't refuse to train... Do you think a national team player would refuse to train?" He also firmly reasserted his authority, declaring: "No player will make me change my mind. Not him, not anyone in football. Not any president. Never, absolutely no one." However, the reality contradicted his optimistic message, as Ronaldo was later seen departing Parken Stadium in a black van.
- AFP
Looking ahead to the next steps
His private jet is already en route to Denmark to take him back to Madrid tonight. With Portugal set to face Denmark without their legendary captain, it remains to be seen if this premature exit marks the end of his illustrious international career.
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