Chasing Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream! Portugal will ‘give a little bit more’ in pursuit of World Cup glory for CR7

The 39-year-old winger highlighted the undeniable influence of his former club and international team-mate, stressing that the squad will find extra motivation just to honour the forward's legacy by securing the only trophy missing from his cabinet. "The presence of Ronaldo on the pitch will have an impact. He will lead the other players to give a little bit more for him, for the team and for the National Team, because there is a beautiful history behind all this and we are all part of that history. We know that Cristiano does not only mobilise Portuguese fans; he mobilises fans all over the world. We are going to have a lot of people of different nationalities supporting Portugal," he stated.