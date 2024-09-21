Cristiano Ronaldo fires message after bagging yet another goal for Al-Nassr against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq

Cristiano Ronaldo had a message for the fans after finding the net against Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq to lead Al-Nassr to a big win.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Nassr beat Al-Ettifaq 3-0

Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot

Shared a message on social media after the victory Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below