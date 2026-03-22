Getty
Has Cristiano Ronaldo's 1,000-goal target become an 'obsession'? Roberto Martinez addresses fears Portuguese GOAT could stop passing to team-mates
Ronaldo prides himself on being a team player
While the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been a prolific presence across two record-shattering decades - with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al-Nassr benefitting from his seemingly otherworldly talents - the evergreen frontman has always prided himself on being a team player.
He demands nothing but the best from himself and those that occupy the same dressing room. Ronaldo wants to be successful, having acquired a taste for trophy-winning celebrations, but is aware that most major honours require collective effort in order to be secured.
The Portuguese GOAT is still going strong at 41 years of age and is fast closing in on four figures when it comes to competitive goals. He has 143 efforts for his country, but has seen an untimely injury lead to him being left out of the latest Portugal squad - the last before a World Cup selection is made.
- Getty
Is 1,000-goal target a distraction for Ronaldo?
Martinez is expected to call upon CR7 this summer, as he graces a sixth World Cup finals, and the Spanish tactician has no concerns regarding the focus of his talismanic captain. Asked if he would prefer Ronaldo not to have the distraction of 1,000 goals, Martinez said: “I don't agree with that. If Cristiano had played the European Championship focused on scoring a goal to break another record, the assist against Turkey for Bruno Fernandes wouldn't have happened.
“It's not true that our players have records or personal goals in mind. The only thing I saw at the European Championship was a different kind of responsibility in the more experienced players, a maximum responsibility to have a top performance in the tournament.”
Why another record will not impact Ronaldo's 'legacy'
Pressed further on whether a notable goal target could influence Ronaldo in any way, Martinez added: “No, because I don't see Cris playing with the anxiety or intention of reaching 1,000 goals. Whether he has 950 or 1,050 goals, he has the same legacy. It won't change anything. That's outside talk.”
Quizzed on whether Ronaldo shares that mindset, having already achieved so much at the very highest level, Martinez went on to say: “Absolutely. Because we've had games where Cris faces the goal and looks for the assist. It's an aspect I value a lot. It's very important. A striker isn't just about scoring goals, it's about making the right decisions inside the box. That's what assists are for. And assists are more important than goals, in general.
“We're talking about a striker who has 25 goals in 30 games. But I value behaviour inside the box much more. And Cristiano doesn't have the obsession that people talk about from the outside regarding his 1,000th goal. Because his behavior isn't like that. I can't say for the club, but here with the national team it's not like that.”
- Getty
Saudi transfer talk amid World Cup countdown
Ronaldo has hit another 22 goals for Al-Nassr this season, as he looks to chase down a third consecutive Golden Boot in the Saudi Pro League. Questions have been asked of his future in the Middle East, after going on strike at one stage, with release clauses said to exist in his lucrative contract that can be triggered in the summer transfer window.
His focus will be locked on a bid for World Cup glory for much of June and July, as he seeks to emulate eternal rival Lionel Messi by capturing the grandest of prizes. He has savoured European Championship and UEFA Nations League triumphs with Portugal, but is yet to experience what landing a global title feels like.
Advertisement