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'Cowards play backward!' - Emi Martinez & Lionel Messi's half-time pep talk revealed after Argentina beaten by Spain in one-sided World Cup final
Albiceleste struggle in final
Behind-the-scenes tunnel footage has revealed motivational speeches from captain Messi and goalkeeper Martinez both before and during the final. The defending champions suffered a narrow 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain, with Ferran Torres grabbing the winning goal. Lionel Scaloni's side faced overwhelming pressure throughout the encounter, ultimately failing to stem the relentless onslaught before after being reduced to ten men following Fernandez's late red card.
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Leaders deliver tunnel rally
Prior to kick-off, Messi attempted to ease pre-match tension by urging his team-mates to block out external noise. Leading up to the showpiece event, the tournament had been overshadowed by heated debate over officiating standards and claims that decision-making favoured the South Americans.
Addressing the squad, the Barcelona legend stated: "Come on, boys, hey. Stay calm, everyone, stay calm. That's the main thing. Let's stay calm, boys, let me see composure, stay calm. Let's just focus on playing, alright. Stay calm, let me tell you to forget about everything, forget about everything. Just play, let's just focus on playing, everyone, just play, let's go."
Martinez demands fiery response
At the interval, with the scoreline locked at 0-0 but Spain dominating possession, Martinez took charge in the tunnel with a passionate demand for greater forward urgency. The Aston Villa shot-stopper rallied: "Come on, with heart, boys, hey. Playing with heart means driving forward, not going backwards, forward. Forward, forward, forward, forward. Cowards play backwards, let's move forward. Three passes and we find Leo, let me see us build it from the back too."
Messi then added: "Come on, boys, character, everyone, character. We've always had it, aren't we going to show it now? Come on, hey. Character to play, let's play our football, let's play, come on."
- AFP
Finalists face rebuilding process
This painful defeat in New Jersey forces the Albiceleste into a crucial transition phase to evaluate squad discipline and regeneration following their failed title defence. At 39, Messi is widely believed to have played his final World Cup, while 33-year-old Martinez's future with the national team is also unclear.
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