Could Endrick make shock Real Madrid return? Loanee star speaks out on future after Xabi Alonso's exit

Endrick’s move to Lyon was born out of necessity rather than a desire to leave Madrid permanently. After a challenging few months sidelined by injury - a setback that cost him a place at the Club World Cup in the United States - the forward recognised the need for regular first-team football to get back to his best. The physical and mental toll of rehabilitation was significant, with the player admitting that the recovery phase was the "hard part" of his recent journey.

"In our careers, we have to understand that time is very valuable," he told AS. "When we’re starting out, we need to grow, and to grow, we need to play. Recovering from my injury and all the work for my return kept me out for months, and I knew it would be difficult to get a steady run of matches in Spain. The hard part was the recovery."

The decision to join Lyon was heavily influenced by the club’s rich history with Brazilian players and the persuasive powers of head coach Paulo Fonseca. The Portuguese manager sold a vision of a technical, attacking side supported by a "passionate" fanbase. For Endrick, the environment in France offers the perfect rehabilitation stage. "I came to France to do what I love. Train and play," he stated. "Chasing our dreams is always a good thing."

