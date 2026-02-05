Could Atletico Madrid SACK Diego Simeone?! La Liga giants considering future of iconic Argentine after almost 15 years in charge

Simeone has been a remarkable custodian of the club, guiding Atletico to almost unprecedented modern success.

During his time in the dugout, the club have won La Liga twice, the Europa League twice, the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana. He is also a two-time winner of the UEFA Super Cup and is a two-time Champions League runner-up. He has been voted La Liga Manager of the Year on four separate occasions.

Simeone has, however, revealed his dream of managing Inter in the future, having played for the club between 1997 and 1999.

He said: “It doesn’t depend on just me, but in my coaching career I can imagine myself managing Inter one day. I think it will happen one day.

“They play very well, they have personality and they have a clear idea of how to attack. The squad is incredible. Against Milan they were proactive. They didn't finish, but they could have won. They deserved it. We have to take the game to a place where we know we can beat them.”

He then underlined their recent pedigree in Europe, placing them at the top of the continent’s contenders, adding: “In the Champions League, the numbers speak for themselves. They've played two finals. They're one of the favorites to win and demonstrate their strength, as they have done so far.”