Looking to make your way to Switzerland for the Women's Euro this summer? GOAL has everything you need to know.

Summer is here, and that means one thing: the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 is on its way. With over 30 matches to be played on the road to the Women's Euro final at St. Jakob Park on July 27, you can expect exhilarating goals, matches across eight Swiss cities and maybe one or two nail-biting moments.

So, if you're thinking of heading to the tournament, you're in for a treat. With a combined capacity of over 175,000, more than 700,000 Women's Euro tickets will be up for grabs in the eight different cities hosting the games.

Before we even make it to the semis or quarter finals of the Women's tournament, we're in for a ride in the group stages. The England Women's team look to defend their Euro 2022 title, while being chased by the likes of Italy and Norway, who will be on their tails, following closely behind. And, as the hosts, the Swiss women's team will also be one to watch, with a home advantage at their stadiums across the country.

From Geneva to St. Gallen, we've got everything you need to know about the Women's Euro travel, matches, stadiums, transport, accommodation and even how to secure tickets to the games themselves. Let GOAL show you the complete guide to the Women's Euro 2025 in Switzerland.

Everything you need to know about UEFA Women's Euro 2025