Cole Palmer given one of biggest rating increases in Ultimate Team history as EA Sports FC 25 rewards Chelsea star for outstanding debut season at Stamford Bridge
Cole Palmer has been rewarded with a massive rating increase in Ultimate Team by EA Sports FC 25 after an outstanding debut season with Chelsea.
- Palmer had an overall rating of 66 in EA FC 24
- 40 goal contributions in 45 games last term
- EA Sports boosts his rating for latest edition