Cole Palmer & Phil Foden set to miss out on England World Cup spots as Thomas Tuchel's squad leaked

The left-back position has been a point of contention for months, but it appears Shaw will not be the solution to Tuchel’s problems. Despite being named in the initial 55-man provisional group and a significant public clamour for his inclusion, the United full-back is expected to be omitted, with that news coming after Maguire's confirmation that he has not made the final cut. However, Newcastle United’s Dan Burn and Manchester City youngster Nico O’Reilly are in line for call-ups.

AC Milan standout Fikayo Tomori is another high-profile casualty of Tuchel’s defensive overhaul. Despite his consistent performances in Serie A, Tomori is expected to be left out alongside Maguire. This double omission has cleared the path for John Stones to reclaim his spot in the heart of the backline. Although Stones has dealt with an injury-disrupted final campaign at City, Tuchel remains a huge admirer of his technical ability and experience at the highest level.