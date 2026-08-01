Richarlison strikes late to sink Xabi Alonso's Chelsea as ten-man Tottenham claim pre-season bragging rights in Sydney

The complexion of the match shifted dramatically four minutes into the second half when Tottenham defender Danso was sent off. Danso misjudged a pass from Archie Gray, allowing Joao Pedro to steal in before being brought down.

Referee Alex King produced a straight red card for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity, a rare decision in pre-season matches. The dismissal forced Spurs onto the back foot as Chelsea took total control of possession and territory.