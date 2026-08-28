Chelsea target Lamine Camara as Enzo Fernandez nears Manchester City transfer exit

Speculation surrounding the departure of Fernandez intensified when Xabi Alonso dropped him from the Chelsea squad for their Carabao Cup victory against Luton Town.

Alonso had previously stated that Fernandez would feature, but the manager later suggested that the 25-year-old lacked the right mentality.

Explaining the omission, Alonso stated: "We need the players that are in the best situation to play. We need to take everything into consideration – players that are in a good moment, players that are not feeling that energy to play. For me, it is very important they feel this desire to play and to have good preparation."