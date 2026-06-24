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Chelsea to step up pursuit of Crystal Palace defender ahead of Trevoh Chalobah transfer
Chelsea target new defender
According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are preparing to advance their interest in Lacroix during the summer transfer window. The club want to add at least one new centre-back to compete alongside Levi Colwill, and Lacroix is viewed as the ideal candidate.
Lacroix has spent two seasons at Crystal Palace, winning the FA Cup and the Conference League, and still has three years remaining on his current contract.
Palace are fully expecting a formal bid from Chelsea, who are keen to secure Premier League-ready experience for their backline. With Alonso set to officially take charge as manager on July 1, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are eager to reshape the squad early.
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Como plot move for Trevoh Chalobah
To part-fund the anticipated move for Lacroix, Chelsea could sell Trevoh Chalobah to Italian outfit Como. Serie A sources suggest that Como are ready to submit a concrete bid for Chalobah, who is currently away with the England squad at the World Cup following the withdrawal of Tino Livramento.
Como head coach Cesc Fabregas is familiar with Chalobah from their shared time as players at Stamford Bridge. While Chelsea are not actively forcing the defender out of the exit door, the club are open to listening to any offers that match their valuation. Chalobah previously spent half a season on loan at Palace, adding an intriguing dynamic to the potential negotiations for Lacroix.
Squad overhaul under Xabi Alonso
The potential deals involving Lacroix and Chalobah are part of a wider squad restructuring ahead of the new campaign. Chelsea have already sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid and are reportedly on the brink of signing Marco Palestra from Atalanta.
The arrival of Palestra could pave the way for Malo Gusto to depart, with Manchester City heavily linked with a move for the right-back. Furthermore, Chelsea remain firmly in the race for Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers, although Arsenal are currently rated as the slight favourites to secure his signature. The sweeping changes highlight a proactive approach as the club prepare for life under Alonso.
- AFP
What next for Chelsea?
Chelsea will likely formalise their interest in Lacroix over the coming weeks as they await Como's opening offer for Chalobah. The club have a busy period ahead to finalise these defensive transfers before Alonso officially begins work. Fans will eagerly watch to see if these sweeping changes can deliver immediate success when the new Premier League season kicks off.