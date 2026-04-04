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Sean Walsh

Chelsea player ratings vs Port Vale: Joao Pedro & Estevao lead embattled Blues into FA Cup semi-finals - but Cole Palmer denied as drought extends to seven games

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Chelsea vs Port Vale

Chelsea put a week filled with controversy to one side to destroy Port Vale in their FA Cup quarter-final tie, prevailing 7-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to avoid a cup upset. The Blues were plunged into crisis after head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed vice-captain Enzo Fernandez had been suspended for two games for comments made about potentially joining Real Madrid, while Marc Cucurella was also reprimanded for similar sentiments about Barcelona and criticising the club hierarchy's blueprint for success.

It took little over 60 seconds for Chelsea to break the deadlock. An in-swinging corner from Pedro Neto drifted into a packed six-yard box, and Port Vale goalkeeper Joe Gauci could only punch the ball as far as Jorrel Hato, who lashed back in a low strike which beat several bodies on the line.

Midway through the first half, the Blues doubled that advantage. Neto was again at the heart of the action, swivelling away from full-back Liam Gordon to meet a high Andrey Santos ball over the top, and he squared for Joao Pedro to control, turn and finish at close range.

Chelsea added a third shortly before half-time. Malo Gusto burst into the Port Vale box with a late run and saw a fierce shot pushed away by Gauci, but Cole Palmer was on hand to help divert the rebound in off of Jordan Gabriel, going down as an own goal.

Estevao ought to have scored Chelsea's fourth on the other side of the break after compatriots Pedro and Santos linked up on the edge of the box before releasing the winger, who struck the outside of the post. But Chelsea's next goal did soon follow on 57 minutes on the second delivery from a corner, with Gusto's teasing cross headed back into the bottom corner by Tosin Adarabioyo.

Estevao hit the post again with Chelsea showing little mercy and keen on running up the score, as the Brazilian teed up Santos from a corner for the hosts' fifth heading into the final 20 minutes.

When Estevao finally did find the back of the net himself, he was denied by a late offside flag. Hato picked out the run of Alejandro Garnacho into a dangerous area, and though he struck the post, Chelsea's No.41 tucked away the rebound before the referee's whistle was sounded. However, a VAR check confirmed Estevao was in fact onside and he was at last granted a goal.

There was still time for Chelsea to grab a seventh when Tyler Magloire brought down Garnacho, who stepped up and sent Gauci the wrong way from the penalty spot to round off the scoring.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Stamford Bridge...

  • Chelsea v Port Vale - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Robert Sanchez (6/10):

    Didn't have a single save to make. Comfortable and untroubled with the ball at his feet.

    Malo Gusto (9/10):

    Involved plenty as Chelsea raced into an early lead and never looked back. Crashed the box having danced his way into the final third leading to Gabriel's own goal, before then delivering a perfect cross for Tosin to head in. Afforded a rest for Acheampong.

    Wesley Fofana (6/10):

    A quiet and uneventful day for a Chelsea defender who has often found himself in trouble this season.

    Tosin Adarabioyo (8/10):

    Was a bit more adventurous with his passing up against lower-league opposition. Rose high to head home Chelsea's fourth goal of the day and his seventh for the club in total since joining in 2024.

    Jorrel Hato (8/10):

    Scored his second goal for Chelsea with only a minute gone, reacting quickest to a loose ball inside the penalty area following a manic corner routine. Split the Port Vale defence open with a pass to Garnacho which saw Estevao score the sixth goal.

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    Midfield

    Romeo Lavia (6/10):

    Played a rather simple game, with Santos the more daring of Chelsea's two central midfielders. Still yet to complete a full 90 minutes for the Blues since his 2023 transfer after coming off for Kavuma-McQueen.

    Andrey Santos (8/10):

    Took charge as Chelsea's most emboldened deep-lying midfielder, quickly realising sideways passing wouldn't break down Port Vale and becoming more direct with his play. Helped set up Pedro's goal and then got one himself from an Estevao corner.

    Cole Palmer (6/10):

    Captained Chelsea for the first time in the absence of the injured James and internally suspended Fernandez. Had to drop incredibly deep to be involved for long stretches of the game. Forced an own goal off of Gabriel having been unable to get his shot at point-blank range on target. Subbed for Essugo.

  • Chelsea v Port Vale - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Pedro Neto (8/10):

    Ended the match with only one assist to his name, even though it felt like he had far more of a say in the final scoreline. Confounded Port Vale's backline with his ability to go both ways on either foot. Came off for Garnacho.

    Joao Pedro (9/10):

    Bamboozled Port Vale's defenders both when dropping deep and making himself a nuisance inside the box. Great value for a goal that was very pleasing on the eye. Taken off for Delap.

    Estevao (9/10):

    Couldn't influence the game on the left, for which he played the entire first half, but burst into life after the break when on his preferred right flank again. Delivered the corner for Santos' goal and got on the scoresheet after several attempts with Chelsea's sixth.

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  • Chelsea v Port Vale - Emirates FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Garnacho (7/10):

    Replaced Neto. Struck the post when he probably should have scored before Estevao converted. Won and scored a penalty in the closing moments.

    Dario Essugo (6/10):

    Made his first appearance at Stamford Bridge, coming on for Palmer.

    Liam Delap (5/10):

    Hardly involved after being subbed on for Pedro. Unable to get one over the rivals of Stoke City, his former club and the team his father Rory became a cult hero for.

    Ryan Kavuma-McQueen (N/A):

    Made his debut in place of Lavia.

    Josh Acheampong (N/A):

    A late sub for Gusto.

    Liam Rosenior (8/10):

    Had Chelsea stumbled here, Rosenior's position as head coach would have been called into question, particularly amid the Fernandez fiasco. The Blues delivered an emphatic result and performance to keep critics at bay for now.

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