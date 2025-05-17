Chelsea loanee Djordje Petrovic ends stellar Strasbourg spell with Player of the Season award as uncertainty around goalkeeper's future looms amid Leeds and Bayer Leverkusen links
Chelsea may have regrets over leeting Djordje Petrovic leave on loan this season after the shot-stopper was named Strasbourg's player of the season.
- Petrovic named player of the season at Strasbourg
- Chelsea goalkeeper troubles have haunted club
- Has been linked with move away from Blues