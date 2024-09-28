Are Chelsea actually good?! Enzo Maresca, Cole Palmer & Co. might just be cooking up something special at Stamford Bridge

Against all expectation, the Blues have laid the foundations for a successful season with a strong start to the campaign

Six weeks into the new season and much of the negativity around Chelsea has already faded away. Despite another bewildering transfer window under the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership, new head coach Enzo Maresca already seems to have pieced together a competent team who are buying into his ideas.

Unbeaten since a predictable opening-day defeat to champions Manchester City, the Blues are just two points off second place with five games played, and the nature of the 3-0 dismantling of West Ham last time out suggests Maresca might just be cooking up something special at Stamford Bridge.

No-one expected such a swift adaptation to the Italian's tactics, especially after the summer's raft of new attacking arrivals, but things seem like they're starting to click - but what is behind their strong start, and is it too early to judge?