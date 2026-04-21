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Krishan Davis

Chelsea's 'deluxe Brighton' project is failing - and Blues risk fan revolt if they don't switch transfer strategy this summer

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L. Rosenior
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Brighton vs Chelsea

There is a bitter irony to the fact that Chelsea will face Brighton on Tuesday at one of the lowest ebbs of the BlueCo 'project'. The Blues travel to the south coast with their hopes of a top-five Premier League finish hanging by a thread, and the club hierarchy is finally ready to move away from a transfer model that was inspired by the Seagulls' success as a result.

Chelsea are in complete turmoil as a daunting trip to the Amex looms. Now a steep seven points off the pace with just five games to play in the race for Champions League qualification, they are rank outsiders amid a horribly-timed downturn in form.

Their falloff has been so alarming that it seems the club is ready to act - but not in the form of another change in the dugout, despite the uphill battle the inexperienced Liam Rosenior faces to turn things around. The latest murmurs from within the walls of Stamford Bridge suggests the Blues are instead preparing for a seismic shift in transfer strategy, as they discard their attempts to replicate the youth-focused model that has been so successful for this week's opponents, Brighton.

However, if they don't get things right in the summer then the damage done to an already-deteriorating relationship with an increasingly exasperated fanbase could well become irrevocable. The BlueCo 'project' is in the last-chance saloon...

  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    League season over?

    The past weekend couldn't really have gone much worse for Chelsea. After both Bournemouth and Brentford moved level with them on points on Saturday afternoon, dragging Rosenior's side yet closer to an incredibly crowded mid-table, the Blues then proceeded to suffer another damaging loss in the evening game, this time at home to top-five rivals Manchester United.

    Despite having 21 shots to United's four, Matheus Cunha's clinical first-half finish proved decisive as Chelsea's dire run of domestic form stretched to four consecutive defeats in which they have failed to score a single goal. The west Londoners' last league strike came almost seven weeks ago in the win over Aston Villa on March 4.

    Things then went from bad to worse on Sunday, as agonisingly late winners for both Aston Villa and Liverpool saw the sides sitting fourth and fifth stretch their respective leads over the toiling Blues to 10 and seven points, leaving their chances of reaching the Champions League hanging by the barest of threads despite the fact the Premier League has earned an extra qualification spot.

    Chelsea run-in is far from straightforward, either; a midweek trip to Brighton is daunting, while they still need to travel to Anfield, host relegation-battling Tottenham and visit Sunderland's Stadium of Light fortress before the season is out.

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    'Mountain to climb'

    A dejected Rosenior didn't sugar-coat the gravity of this latest defeat. "It gives us a mountain to climb," he said afterwards in the belly of Stamford Bridge. "It's not insurmountable but it gives us a mountain to climb and we have to go into Brighton with an idea that we have to win that game and kickstart the rest of our season."

    He added: "It's a really, really difficult one to take because people don't want to hear me say how well we played and didn't win the game. We're here to win. There are many elements actually that the process of underlying things that we're looking into suggest that if you stay in this process we will win games of football. It doesn't look like it at the moment, but the reality is Manchester United have come in, had one shot, won a goal against 10 men and won a game 1-0 which should be pretty much impossible."

    The problem Rosenior has, though, is that confidence is waning among the fanbase in his ability to deliver that much-needed win at the Amex that he believes would "kickstart" the rest of Chelsea's campaign. The in-form hosts will have the added motivation of being able to bunny-hop their opponents into sixth place, and - in contrast to their visitors' four-game losing streak - are unbeaten in four games as they chase European qualification themselves.

  • Chelsea v Manchester United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    On the edge

    Despite this torrid run of results, it's been claimed Chelsea's under-fire decision-makers have no plans to pull the plug on the latest iteration of their endless 'project' just yet. According to The Athletic, Rosenior's job is safe even if he fails to secure a top-five finish in what remains of the campaign.

    The English tactician has been open about being involved in summer transfer planning, and it was previously reported that his position won't be reviewed until he has had a full season, as was the case with Mauricio Pochettino and Enzo Maresca. However, if he cannot inspire an uptick in form then that stance could swiftly change.

    There is the genuine threat that they could be dragged into the mire of mid-table and miss out on European football altogether if they don't start picking up points - an outcome that surely wouldn't be tolerated. Winning the FA Cup could offer a reprieve and a route into the Europa League, but Manchester City would likely stand in the way in the final if Chelsea can overcome Leeds United (for the first time this season) to get there.

    Chelsea are now ninth in the Premier League form table since Rosenior was appointed. While there has been a lot of talk about him needing a whole pre-season to show what he can do, the job the similarly inexperienced Michael Carrick has done at Manchester United since being named their interim head coach around the same time - taking the Red Devils from seventh to third - reflects that it's not unreasonable to expect better.

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    'I think we're behind Liam'

    A recent interview from Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali has done little to inspire confidence that the Englishman has the long-term backing of the hierarchy, albeit he recognised that the relentless chopping and changing hasn't helped the club's cause.

    "I think we're behind Liam. Of course, it's a results business, but we think he can be successful long-term," he said at the CAA World Congress of Sports event in Los Angeles last week. Asked about Maresca's mid-season exit, he responded: "Getting that stability on the manager side is one of the things we haven't done right yet."

    Eghbali continued: "There is a plan. We reflect on the plan. We try to improve the plan and tweak the plan if it's not working. The message is we're committed. Can this be successful without winning? The answer is no. We've got to win."

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    Much-needed change

    Eghbali also alluded to something that has been widely reported in the media: that Chelsea will finally tweak their approach to the transfer market this summer after years of attempting to stockpile the best young talent around in the hope of building a future-proof squad that was also capable of competing in the present.

    It's said the club will look to target 'emotionally resilient', 'mature' and 'Premier League-proven' players who can make an immediate impact as they look to close the growing gap to their rivals, with a new centre-back, midfielder and potentially a goalkeeper on the agenda. However, that still doesn't necessarily mean they will pursue experienced, older stars.

    Addressing recruitment, Eghbali added: "I think we've done a few things right, a lot of things right. We've got to be better on a few things, to add more ready-made players at this part of the project, to take (it) to the next level, to be consistent over time. We recognise we need balance. You tweak a model, you improve, you learn from mistakes."

    He added: "The view is now that we're here with a great core base, to add some of that experience, to take the team to the next level and have consistency. That fact is not lost on us."

  • Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Failed copycat

    It's ironic that Chelsea travel to Brighton at one of the lowest points of the BlueCo project and at a watershed moment where they are ready to scrap their own transfer strategy, having tried and largely failed to replicate the data-driven, youth-centric 'Moneyball' recruitment model that has delivered such lucrative success for the Seagulls, only with a billion-pound budget.

    While they have wasted tens of millions on perceived undervalued young players who never reached the level required to generate a profit, the Blues have also shelled out more than £250 million in transfer fees to Brighton alone since BlueCo assumed control of the club from Roman Abramovich in 2023, bringing in the likes of Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo, Robert Sanchez and Joao Pedro. Away from the pitch, the west Londoners also made the ill-fated decision to poach head coach Graham Potter from Brighton in 2022, as well as sporting director Paul Winstanley.

    While that costly quartet of players could arguably be deemed successes, there has simply been far too much money burned on pointless young signings over the past four years - quite literally too many to name. The recent reports and Eghbali's words seem to reflect a belated acknowledgement of that fact, and the club now seems set for a departure from Brighton's modus operandi.

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    Risk of revolt

    Having failed with their 'deluxe Brighton' project, Chelsea's hierarchy must deliver on the promise of signing more established, 'emotionally resilient' players this summer, or they risk complete revolt from a wearied fanbase as patience in their ability to deliver sustained success wears thinner than ever.

    Indeed, the dissenting voices are only growing louder. In an open letter to the ownership, board and senior leadership team last week, Chelsea Supporters' Trust said: "Chelsea supporters have been asked to accept an unprecedented level of change in the name of a long-term vision that has never been clearly or consistently explained. Four years on, that vision has still not earned their trust.

    "This is not a reaction to a single result or a run of form. It reflects a deeper and more sustained concern about the direction of Chelsea Football Club, and the growing lack of confidence among supporters in the leadership, structure, and strategy that underpin it."

    They added: "The vision remains unclear, its execution inconsistent, and its leadership insufficiently accountable. That is why this matters. Chelsea supporters are not simply asking to win every year. They are asking to recognise the club they have always supported. At the moment, too many do not."

    Before the United game, hundreds of fans took to the streets to protest against the hierarchy, holding banners that read "BlueCo OUT!" and chanting "we want our Chelsea back" while showing support for former owner Abramovich outside Stamford Bridge. If the club's decision-makers do not act in the summer, these demonstrations will only become a more frequent and toxic occurrence.

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