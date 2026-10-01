'Still doesn't feel real!' - Celtic sensation Mika Baur reveals shock at rapid Germany call-up following Jurgen Klopp selection

Baur admitted he was utterly stunned by the swift nature of his inclusion, having initially viewed national team duties as a distant target. Speaking about the surprise selection, the youngster expressed immense pride in reaching such a monumental milestone so early in his Celtic career.

"It still doesn't feel real," Baur explained. "Until I got the call, it seemed very far away to me. I knew that moving to Glasgow was the next step in my development, but I never expected it to lead to something like this as well."

The midfielder is determined to embrace the opportunity rather than just making up the numbers. He added: "I'm trying to soak it all up here. I want to make my mark, take everything in and make the most of the experience. I want to enjoy myself as well, but obviously we all want to play and get some minutes."



