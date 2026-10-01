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'Still doesn't feel real!' - Celtic sensation Mika Baur reveals shock at rapid Germany call-up following Jurgen Klopp selection
Rapid rise to the international stage
The 22-year-old recently swapped German football for the Scottish Premiership, transferring from Paderborn to Celtic this summer. Prior to his departure, the dynamic midfielder played a vital role in helping his former club secure promotion to the Bundesliga.
Despite anticipating a natural period of adaptation in Glasgow, his performances quickly caught the eye of newly-appointed national team boss Jurgen Klopp. Baur found himself swiftly drafted into the latest Germany squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.
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'It still doesn't feel real'
Baur admitted he was utterly stunned by the swift nature of his inclusion, having initially viewed national team duties as a distant target. Speaking about the surprise selection, the youngster expressed immense pride in reaching such a monumental milestone so early in his Celtic career.
"It still doesn't feel real," Baur explained. "Until I got the call, it seemed very far away to me. I knew that moving to Glasgow was the next step in my development, but I never expected it to lead to something like this as well."
The midfielder is determined to embrace the opportunity rather than just making up the numbers. He added: "I'm trying to soak it all up here. I want to make my mark, take everything in and make the most of the experience. I want to enjoy myself as well, but obviously we all want to play and get some minutes."
Embracing the dirty work
The Celtic star credits his rapid ascent to a conscious evolution in his playing style over the past 18 months. While naturally gifted in possession, Baur realised the necessity of improving his defensive output to succeed at the highest level.
"My strengths are definitely on the ball, but over the last year-and-a-half I've also learned to enjoy doing the dirty work, fighting and leaving my heart on the pitch," he noted. "Sprinting up and down, getting stuck into challenges. I'm now at a very high level in that regard, meaning I can have an impact both with and without the ball."
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Eyes on a Munich debut
Baur is now firmly in contention to make his first senior appearance for Germany on Thursday. Klopp's side are preparing to host Serbia in a crucial Nations League encounter in Munich.
Securing minutes on the pitch would cap off an incredible few months for the midfielder. A debut would further validate his decision to test himself in Scotland while highlighting his growing tactical maturity on the European stage.
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