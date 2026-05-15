Celtic fans lured in cheeky ‘free holiday’ trap ahead of dramatic final day Scottish Premiership title decider with Hearts

A mischievous billboard has appeared outside Celtic Park ahead of Celtic’s crucial final-day title showdown with Hearts. The advert offers Celtic supporters a luxury holiday if they are willing to give up their match tickets for the decisive encounter. The campaign was organised by travel company loveholidays, which sponsors the Edinburgh-based side.

The stunt plays on the difficulty Hearts supporters face in obtaining tickets, as the club’s official away allocation for the match is limited to 752 seats. While the offer is unlikely to tempt many Celtic fans away from a potential title celebration, the billboard has already drawn attention around Parkhead. It serves as a light-hearted attempt to free up space for visiting supporters ahead of one of the most significant matches of the season.