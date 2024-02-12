'Carnival time in Brazil' - Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz shrugs off Rio Ferdinand mockery for 'shimmy' celebration in front of Man Utd's Andre Onana

Chris Burton
Rio Ferdinand Douglas LuizGetty/GOAL
Premier LeagueDouglas LuizAston Villa vs Manchester UnitedAston VillaManchester United

Douglas Luiz has shrugged off Rio Ferdinand’s mockery of his “shimmy” celebration against Man Utd by pointing out that it’s “carnival time in Brazil”.

  • South American on target for Villans
  • Dance moves after hitting the net
  • Ended up on wrong end of 2-1 scoreline

