'Carnival time in Brazil' - Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz shrugs off Rio Ferdinand mockery for 'shimmy' celebration in front of Man Utd's Andre Onana

'Carnival time in Brazil' - Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz shrugs off Rio Ferdinand mockery for 'shimmy' celebration in front of Man Utd's Andre OnanaChris BurtonGetty/GOALPremier LeagueDouglas LuizAston Villa vs Manchester UnitedAston VillaManchester UnitedDouglas Luiz has shrugged off Rio Ferdinand’s mockery of his “shimmy” celebration against Man Utd by pointing out that it’s “carnival time in Brazil”.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSouth American on target for VillansDance moves after hitting the netEnded up on wrong end of 2-1 scoreline