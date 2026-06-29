Carlo Ancelotti explains why he scrapped plan to bring on Neymar against Japan as Brazil secure dramatic win

As Brazil struggled to find the back of the net against a resilient Japanese side in their World Cup second-round clash, all eyes were on Neymar. The forward spent a significant portion of the second half warming up on the touchline, leading fans to believe his introduction was imminent. However, Ancelotti opted against utilising his talisman, a decision he addressed immediately after the final whistle.

Speaking to the media, the Italian coach admitted he had a specific window for the 34-year-old to enter the fray. "We were waiting for Neymar for extra time. I spoke with him, he would have come in in the 60th or 65th minute. We equalised the game, and I didn't want to change the structure because the team had control of the game," Ancelotti explained on the pitch.







