'I believe I will!' - Carlo Ancelotti confirms he is set to sign new Brazil contract ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ancelotti is set to feature in the next episode of Universo Valdano and in a preview for the interview, in quotes cited by AS, Ancelotti spoke on his enjoyment of the Brazil job thus far following recent reports he had reached a verbal agreement to sign an extension.

The 66-year-old began his first stint in international management in May 2025 following a successful four-year period as Real Madrid manager in his second spell at the club. Brazil approach the upcoming World Cup as one of the favourites as ever, though they are viewed by many as slightly behind the front-runners, having not won the World Cup since 2002.

The five-time world champions’ current world ranking of fifth reflects this, as they are behind European champions Spain, Argentina, France and England in the coefficient. But with Ancelotti set to be at the helm for the next two World Cups, they will fancy their chances of ending a 24-year wait for the greatest prize in the game.