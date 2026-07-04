Bruno Guimaraes is proving with World Cup displays for Brazil why he is the perfect signing for Arsenal - but that doesn't mean Gunners should cast Norway star Martin Odegaard aside

Two of the most creative players at the tournament so far, Bruno Guimaraes and Martin Odegaard are set to go head-to-head in New Jersey, and their individual tussle could go some way to settling what actually looks like an evenly-matched tie on paper, despite the South Americans' pedigree.

A scintillating Golden Boot race has hogged the headlines, but both Bruno (four) and Odegaard (three) rank in the top five in the contest to become the top assist-maker at the World Cup, which has been just as enthralling. France's majestic Michael Olise currently leads the way with five.

The last-16 showdown between Brazil and Norway comes against the backdrop of Arsenal's transfer pursuit of the £65 million-rated ($87m) Newcastle talisman, who is proving in North America that - alongside Odegaard - he can take the Gunners' midfield to the next level.