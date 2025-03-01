Bring back Paul Mullin & Ollie Palmer! Misfiring Wrexham register just ONE shot on target as Red Dragons drop more points in League One promotion battle after dismal Bolton borefest
Wrexham blew a chance to go level on points with Wycombe Wanderers as poor finishing cost the Red Dragons two points in a 0-0 draw with Bolton.
- Wrexham blow chance to win in 0-0 draw
- O'Connor blazes over while Longman impresses
- Birmingham beat Wycombe in other Saturday game