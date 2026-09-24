Haaland 200M flop! Denmark boss Riemer insists he did not snub Erling during secret Danish trial

Denmark head coach Brian Riemer cleared the air surrounding Erling Haaland's trial at FC Copenhagen in 2017 ahead of Thursday's UEFA Nations League match against Norway. Speaking at his press conference at Ullevaal Stadion, Riemer addressed his role during Haaland's week-long stay in Denmark as a youngster.

At the time, Norway manager Stale Solbakken served as FCK head coach, while Riemer worked as the club's Under-19 manager.

Solbakken publicly exonerated Riemer during his own media briefing, confirming his former assistant held no responsibility for failing to sign the forward.