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Why Brian Brobbey-esque Keinan Davis has gone ‘under the radar’ as Micah Richards explains lack of Premier League transfer talk around Udinese’s ex-Aston Villa striker
- Getty
Villa academy graduate starred on loan at Nottingham Forest
Stevenage native Davis graduated out of the academy system at Villa Park to take in 87 appearances for the club that handed him a big break. He registered seven goals and has never been particularly prolific.
Nottingham Forest supporters took the hard-working forward to their hearts during a promotion-winning loan stint in 2022, with a return to the Premier League being enjoyed at the City Ground. Time at Watford was taken in during the following campaign.
With opportunities at Villa in short supply, and with injury issues having become a familiar theme, bags were packed for Serie A during the summer of 2023. Davis has been largely out of sight and mind for English football followers since then.
He did, however, register 10 goals in the Italian top-flight last season, leading to a new contract through to 2031 being signed, and cult hero status is now enjoyed among a loyal fan base in Udine.
Davis' exploits in Serie A have earned him a new contract
Quizzed on Davis’ exploits and whether he has not been getting the recognition that his performances deserve, Richards - who is trying his hand at coaching again as part of Specsavers’ ‘Best Worst Team’ programme - told GOAL of a man that he knows well: “He's a really good player. He's a proper hold-up man. I remember playing with him in training. I was thinking to myself, ‘this guy, how is he so strong?’ So young but he used his body so well. And he's got a great left foot as well when he gets on the turn and shoots.
“Sometimes it happens when you go to Italy though, doesn't it? If you're not playing, with respect to Italy, for a massive club, if you're not playing for AC Milan, or Juve, or you're not playing Champions League football, you sort of do go under the radar unless you're promoting yourself.
“He was always going to do well. I think it's helped him over there because the game's a little bit slower. It allows him to take that extra touch where sometimes when you're playing for Villa, you don't get that time. I'm delighted for him because he's a great lad as well. He's done so well and I'm buzzing for him.”
- Specsavers
Why has Davis struggled to generate Premier League interest?
It could be considered something of a surprise that striker-needy teams in the Premier League have not taken more of a look at Davis - especially as Netherlands international Brobbey, who boasts similar qualities, has been earning plenty of praise at Sunderland.
Asked if previous fitness problems are to blame for that, with the 28-year-old clearly boasting the physical qualities to thrive in the English top-flight, Richards added: “It's unbelievable. His hold-up play is immense. I couldn't believe he could do it back then for someone so young. You mentioned Brobbey there and I love the way he holds up the ball as well.
“Maybe the injury record is a factor because you know what it's like now, it all goes into massive databases, doesn't it? It's not just what you can do. And ability-wise, yeah, he would get a move. But, you've got to be available, especially when the teams are investing the amount of money that they are in players now. You have to be available. And hopefully he can be because he's a really top player.”
Richards working with a team that lost 31-1 last season
Davis has quite literally battled his way to the top, having spent time with Southern League outfit Biggleswade United before being picked up by Villa. Those experiences, at a young age, have served him well down the years.
Richards is now dipping his toe back into the non-league ranks. Having worked with Warley FC last season, he has teamed up with Bollington United Sunday Blues in 2026-27. The Cheshire-based outfit lost every game they played last term - including an infamous 31-1 defeat.
Premier League title winner Richards is diving into his little black book to bring former internationals, specialists and big personalities on board to fix the team’s biggest problems - from set pieces to composure under pressure.
The ex-England international is loving every minute of that experience and, after a study by Specsavers revealed that 91% of adults in the UK believe that the unpredictability and character of grassroots football is what makes it so appealing, while 44% say it creates funny stories and memories, said what asked what makes football at level so unique and special to him: “It’s just the realness of it. Getting up on a Sunday morning, absolutely enjoying the fact that the lads have probably been out the night before, but still getting up, showing up, the fans are turning up. And their attitude. Absolutely love it.
“From grassroots all the way up to the top, to the Premier League, the top of the pyramid, it's just the love of the game. And grassroots is where it all starts for everyone. Everyone starts at the bottom. I absolutely love it. I love their commitment to the cause. And you know in football, you've got to enjoy it, haven't you? And the boys certainly enjoy it.
“It's not just that, there's some good players as well. And they have to turn up week in, week out. The weather up north is not great, is it - it’s raining a lot, especially in the winter! It just shows the commitment that they've got to the cause. I absolutely love them. And that's why they have to turn up.
“They deserve this. They deserve this shining light. I feel as though sometimes we get lost in the fact that it's only the top leagues and the Premier League and all that. But grassroots level is where it's at. To have that support from Specsavers and to give them that promotion of ‘this is what it's like’. they're getting all the things that come with a top Premier League team - whether that be fitness coaches, whether that be diet, whether that is bringing ex-pros down. It’s just giving them that belief and exposure, which is amazing.”
Excitement to be found across English football and in Europe
Richards will be keeping a close eye on events across the English football pyramid this season, from the Premier League to the Stockport District Sunday Football League. He will also be monitoring how Davis gets on in Italy, with Udinese enduring a tough start to the season that has them sat bottom of the Serie A table through 11 rounds of fixtures.
Follow Bollington United’s journey in Specsavers’ Best Worst Team: Season 5, an eight-part full-throttle YouTube series following every set-piece mishap, defensive blunder and unexpected moment of magic, as they embark on a season like no other, with a little help from the experts. Search for Specsavers’ Best Worst Team on YouTube to follow the series and see how Bolly gets on.
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