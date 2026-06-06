Neymar expected back in Brazil training 'next week' as Carlo Ancelotti remains hopeful of injured talisman featuring at World Cup

The technical staff are using their final exhibition match to move away from their traditional four-man frontline and trial different tactical variations. Handing starting berths to Lucas Paqueta and Igor Thiago, Ancelotti explained: "I have this last game to run tests because, after this, testing becomes much more difficult.

"Paqueta is important to us because he brings different characteristics compared to our other midfielders. I want to test Paqueta, as well as Igor Thiago, to look for another option. The system with four players upfront is quite well-established, but I want to try out another option in this final test."