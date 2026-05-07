Brazil is ‘a bit of Jesse’ but Lingard to Wrexham not ruled out as ex-Man Utd coach reacts to rumours of JLingz brand joining forces with Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac

If Wrexham were to complete their meteoric rise into the Premier League, with an award-winning documentary series being factored into the equation, could Lingard take his brand - as a prominent presence on social media - to the Racecourse Ground alongside Hollywood A-listers?

When that question was put to Meulensteen, Sir Alex Ferguson’s former assistant - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of Best Betting Bonuses - said: “Funnily enough, I've always stayed in touch with Jesse, even when he went to Korea, because I had him when he came on the scene when he was eight years of age at the academy. So I worked with him for a number of years and just followed his path and everything.

“He's obviously made this move to Brazil, which is an interesting one. I've not really touched base with him. I think it suits him there. The lifestyle and the samba and everything. That's a little bit of Jesse anyway.

“Could he come back? What is he now? Early 30s? It's a player that has got that Premier League experience, the big club experience. So Wrexham, if they make that next step, could be a possibility.

“Has he signed one year? It depends on how he settles, how he enjoys life. That's another thing you need to look at. If he's saying, ‘listen, I've done this for a year, but I didn't really enjoy living here’, then he might consider coming back.”