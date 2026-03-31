Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 kits: Home, away, release dates & prices

Brazil’s 2026 World Cup kits have landed, and as ever, the Selecao aren’t messing around.

With five stars on their chest and history on their side, expectations are always sky-high when it comes to Brazil’s look on the biggest stage. Nike have responded by blending tradition with innovation, delivering a home shirt that stays true to football’s most iconic colours, alongside a bold, Jordan-branded away kit that pushes things in a new direction.

From subtle nods to 1970 to one of the most eye-catching alternate designs of the tournament, Brazil’s 2026 collection is already in the conversation.

Here’s everything you need to know about Brazil’s 2026 World Cup kits, including design details, release dates and prices.

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