Following months of intense negotiations between Bayern Munich and Laimer, a final agreement appears to have been reached. According to a report from Sport1, Hoeness accidentally leaked the positive news during a recent event in Upper Bavaria.

Discussing the prolonged negotiations, Hoeness reportedly stated that "in principle only the signature is missing" for Laimer to extend his stay. Initial reports even suggested that Hoeness claimed the contract had already been signed, though it is now widely understood that the verbal agreement is firmly in place. This development brings massive relief to Bayern Munich, as they have worked tirelessly to secure Laimer.



