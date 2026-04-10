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Khaled Mahmoud

Bayern Munich chief emphatically rules out Michael Olise exit amid big-money Real Madrid transfer rumours

M. Olise
Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Liverpool
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Bayern Munich sporting director Max Eberl has slammed the door shut on a potential summer departure for Michael Olise. Despite reported interest from European heavyweights Real Madrid and Liverpool, the Bundesliga giants have no intention of parting ways with their prized attacking asset.

  • Eberl issues defiant 'no' to potential suitors

    The message coming out of the Allianz Arena is as clear as it is firm: Olise is not for sale. In a recent interview with Sky Germany, Bayern's sporting director was asked directly about the Frenchman's future following a wave of speculation linking him with moves to the Bernabeu and Anfield.

    Eberl's response was short and to the point. When questioned on whether there was any possibility of the winger leaving, the 52-year-old stated: "No, relatively simple: no." The Bayern chief could hardly have formulated the club’s position more clearly, effectively ending any hopes that rival clubs might have of prising the former Crystal Palace man away from Bavaria this summer.

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    Real Madrid's massive offer rejected

    Madrid have been the most widely reported admirers of the 24-year-old, with some claiming that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez was prepared to sanction a staggering bid. It had been suggested that the Spanish champions were ready to pay up to €165 million (£144m/$194m) to secure Olise's signature.

    However, Bayern are unbothered by these figures. Internal discussions at their headquarters have reportedly concluded that even astronomical sums would not be enough to tempt them into a sale. Such an attitude is a rarity in the modern transfer market, but it underlines just how vital the club considers Olise to be for their future success.

  • Long-term project in Munich

    Eberl was keen to stress that the club views Olise as a foundational piece of the squad they are building under Vincent Kompany. "We have a long-term project. Michael feels very comfortable. And you can see that the team can be successful," Eberl explained during his interview. The sporting director believes that the player's current environment is perfect for his development.

    The Bayern chief also suggested that the club's on-field performance would dictate their ability to keep hold of such stars. He added: "If we play football like this, then there is no chance of anything else."

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    Behind the scenes of the Olise signing

    While looking forward, Eberl also took a moment to reflect on how smoothly Olise integrated into the club from the very beginning. The director revealed that the initial negotiations were incredibly straightforward, which laid the groundwork for the player's current happiness in Germany. "The first conversation was super relaxed. We had a call with everyone involved and talked a lot about sporting matters," said the sporting director.

    The speed at which the deal was concluded remains a point of pride for the Bayern hierarchy. Eberl noted: "When we were told that Michael could imagine himself at Bayern, we sat down together and everything was very harmonious right from the start."