'Jose Mourinho apologised to me' - Bastian Schweinsteiger opens up on miserable season at Man Utd and admits Red Devils 'should have achieved more' with Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueJose Mourinho

Bastian Schweinsteiger says he always had a good relationship with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United, despite being frozen out of the first-team.