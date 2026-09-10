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FC Barcelona v Feyenoord - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD1Getty Images Sport
Muhammad Zaki

Barcelona star Rodri issues public apology to Valencia after 'weak' jibe caught on camera during 5-0 thrashing

Rodri
Barcelona
Valencia
J. Gaya
Valencia vs Barcelona
LaLiga
Barcelona vs Feyenoord
Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Rodri has issued a public apology after television cameras caught him making disparaging remarks about Valencia during a recent La Liga encounter. The Spanish international was seen critiquing the opposition's performance from the dugout as Hansi Flick's side cruised to a dominant victory.

  • Lip-reading cameras catch Rodri out

    The controversy erupted during Barcelona’s emphatic 5-0 demolition of Valencia at the Mestalla last weekend, a result that further compounded the misery for a Los Che side currently rooted to the bottom of the La Liga table. While the action on the pitch was one-sided, the real drama unfolded on the visitors' bench. Broadcaster Movistar utilised high-definition footage to capture a private conversation between Rodri, Pau Cubarsi, and Raphinha.

    According to reports, Rodri was seen telling his teammates: “They’re really weak (Valencia). They haven’t got past the halfway line.” The footage was subsequently broadcast with a voiceover detailing the conversation, sparking an immediate backlash from the Valencia faithful who felt the comments were disrespectful given their current plight.


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  • Valencia CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    A direct apology to Jose Gaya

    Recognising the potential damage caused by his words, Rodri took immediate steps to rectify the situation behind the scenes before the story escalated further. The former Manchester City man reached out personally to Valencia captain Jose Gaya to explain his side of the story and offer his regrets.

    The midfielder then chose to address the situation publicly following Barcelona’s impressive 5-1 victory over Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday night. Speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, he was eager to set the record straight and move past the incident.


  • Clarifying the context of the comments

    During his post-match interview, Rodri was clear about his intentions and the nature of the leaked footage. "First and foremost, I’d like to apologise to anyone who may have felt offended," Rodri began. "I had a phone call with my friend Jose Gaya and apologised to him and the whole squad.

    "I want to make it clear that it was an expression of surprise; anyone who watches the video can see that at no point did I intend to mock or take any team out of context. Quite the opposite."

    He continued to express his respect for Valencia as a club, stating: "I hope Valencia return to their rightful place as one of the best clubs in this league. It was a private conversation. We should all learn that sometimes things are taken out of context, but at no point did I intend to be disrespectful."


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  • imago-sport-1082706000.jpgJoan Gosa

    Focus returns to Barcelona's winning streak

    On the pitch, the distractions did little to slow down Barcelona's momentum as they dismantled Feyenoord to kick off their European campaign in style. Rodri played a pivotal role in the midfield as goals from Karim Adeyemi, Lamine Yamal, a brace from Raphinha, and a debut strike for Gabriel Jesus secured a comprehensive 5-1 win.

    With the Valencia incident now hopefully behind him, Rodri and his Barcelona teammates will shift their focus back to domestic duties. The Catalan giants are scheduled to face Levante on Sunday as they look to maintain their perfect start to the season and keep their place at the summit of the league standings.

LaLiga
Sevilla crest
Sevilla
SEV
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
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