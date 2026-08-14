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Barcelona Rejected AGAIN! Blaugrana second bid for Rodri rebuffed as Manchester City hold firm on transfer valuation
City stand firm against Blaugrana approach
Barcelona have been left frustrated once again after Man City rejected the club’s second offer for Spanish international Rodri. The Blaugrana returned to the negotiating table with an improved proposal worth approximately €60 million, as per The Times, attempting to bridge the gap after their initial proposal of €45 million plus €15 million in add-ons was laughed off by the Etihad hierarchy.
The Etihad outfit are understood to be holding out for a total package worth £70 million, which equates to roughly €81 million, plus further performance-related bonuses. While the player is entering the final 12 months of his current contract, City are not treating the situation as a reason to grant a discount.
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Flick intervention fuels Rodri’s desire
Despite the stalemate between the two clubs, Barcelona remain optimistic due to the player's own stance on the move. The pursuit accelerated rapidly following a direct intervention from Hansi Flick, with reports suggesting the German coach held a telephone conversation with the midfielder to outline his project. This personal touch appears to have worked, as the player has reportedly given his definitive approval to the move, having previously harbored concerns about interest from Real Madrid.
In fact, the midfielder's representative has been vocal about his client's desire to move to Barcelona, confirming that the decision has already been communicated to officials at the Bernabeu. Speaking to the Spanish radio station El Larguero, Rodri's agent Pablo Barquero stated: "Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barca."
Searching for a tactical successor
The urgency behind City’s firm financial stance may be linked to the difficulty of finding a suitable replacement for a player who has defined their midfield for years. Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has set his sights on Enzo Fernandez as his primary target to succeed the Spaniard.
However, prising Fernandez away from Stamford Bridge would be an even more expensive undertaking than Barcelona's pursuit of Rodri. Chelsea currently have the 2022 World Cup winner under contract until 2032 and has reportedly demand £120m for the Argentine.
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What happens next in the saga?
Barcelona’s interest is not expected to dissipate despite this latest setback, as the club views a new midfield general as a non-negotiable requirement for the upcoming campaign. The urgency has been heightened by the ongoing fitness issues surrounding Frenkie de Jong, who may require surgery for a persistent injury.
With the transfer window reaching a critical phase, the ball is firmly back in Barcelona’s court. City have shown they are prepared to play hardball, and while they have rarely stood in the way of players who wish to depart in the past, they are unwilling to let the Spaniard leave for anything less than their specific valuation.
Barcelona now must find a way to bridge the gap or risk losing out on their primary target. The player's desire to play at the Spotify Camp Nou is the strongest card they have to play, but without a significant increase in funds, the move remains in jeopardy
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