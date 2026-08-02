Barcelona are prepared to open the exit door to PSG for Ferran Torres but the forward will not leave on the cheap

Barcelona currently find themselves in a waiting game regarding the future of Torres. According to Marca, the club have not yet received any indication from the forward about his intentions for the upcoming season.

Torres is currently on holiday following a demanding campaign, and the board remain completely unaware if he prefers to negotiate a contract renewal or listen to external offers. Barcelona are fully prepared to propose a new deal to extend his stay.

However, they have also decided they will not block a potential exit if he actively pushes for a move and an interested club present an acceptable financial package that precisely matches his true market valuation.



