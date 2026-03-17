Barcelona plotting Alessandro Bastoni transfer swoop as Inter set price tag

According to ESPN, Barcelona are actively scouring the market for defensive reinforcements, with Bastoni emerging as a standout candidate. The 26-year-old has established himself as one of Europe’s premier ball-playing defenders since joining Inter from Atalanta in 2017. Barca sporting director Deco is reportedly keen on the Italian due to his rare combination of elite experience and long-term potential. However, the same sources indicate that Bastoni is not the only name on the shortlist; the Blaugrana are also monitoring Aston Villa’s Pau Torres and Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as part of a wider strategy to find a left-footed specialist for their backline.