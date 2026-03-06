Barcelona open contract extension talks with veteran defender with two-year deal on offer

Barcelona have formally opened talks with Christensen regarding a new contract. The 29-year-old joined the club on a free transfer from Chelsea in 2022 and has become a reliable figure in the dressing room, even while currently sidelined through injury.

Sporting director Deco recently met with the player’s representative, Simon Oliveira, to present an official proposal. With Christensen’s current deal expiring on June 30, the club are moving quickly to avoid losing him for nothing alongside teammates like Robert Lewandowski.