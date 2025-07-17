Barcelona have their perfect 10: Lamine Yamal is ready for weight of Lionel Messi's iconic shirt number - but he must avoid falling into Neymar trap

The Spain wonderkid needs to be wary of the pitfalls of global fame as he follows in the footsteps of a Blaugrana legend

After many months of anticipation, Lamine Yamal finally signed his new six-year contract at Barcelona on Wednesday. That agreement reportedly made the teenage winger the highest-paid player in Hansi Flick's squad on an annual salary of €30 million ($34 million), which is a reward for his incredible contribution to the team's domestic treble success in 2024-25.

But perhaps most importantly, Yamal was also bestowed with the No.10 jersey previously worn by Lionel Messi. That iconic shirt was vacated when Ansu Fati joined Monaco on loan earlier this summer, with the academy graduate ultimately unable to handle the weight of history that came with it.

It's very difficult to imagine Yamal experiencing the same problem, though. "I don't feel pressure; I'm at the best club in the world. Messi has made his way, I'm going to make mine, and the '10' comes from Ansu anyway. I'll try to make my own way," he told Barca's official media channels.

That fearlessness is what has set Yamal apart from his peers since his stunning breakthrough in the senior team. Walking the same path as Messi, and the likes of Ronaldinho, Romario and Diego Maradona before him, does not faze the Spain international. After all, he had already racked up 74 goal contributions for club and country en route to winning four major titles, including the European Championship, prior to turning 18 on July 13.

Yamal may even become the youngest Ballon d'Or winner ever later this year, having consistently delivered awe-inspiring performances in the biggest matches. The sky is the limit if he continues on his current trajectory. But to do that, Yamal will have to avoid the same trap Neymar fell into back when the Brazilian also had the world at his feet in Catalonia.