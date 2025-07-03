Barcelona to miss out on Nico Williams?! Hansi Flick's side growing 'pessimistic' about chance of landing Spain star in blockbuster summer transfer
Barcelona have been aggressively pushing to bring Athletic Club winger Nico Williams to Camp Nou, but the operation has hit multiple snags, mainly surrounding financial regulations and registration guarantees that the player has demanded. Although there remains hope of reaching an agreement, Marca suggests that the challenges involved are greater than initially anticipated.
- Barcelona keep pushing for Williams
- FFP rules restrict them from registering the player
- Have to make player sales before going ahead